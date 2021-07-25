All public pools in Atlanta closed until further notice for unknown reason by city officials

The City of Atlanta has announced that all public pools are closed until further notice, Your Content is learning.

The city did not provide a reason for the closures, but said on social media to “stay tuned.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the City of Atlanta, who said any information about the closures would need to come from Atlanta Police.

Police said it may relate to an incident that happened Saturday at the Adams Park pool.

City Councilman Matt Westmoreland said on Twitter that he just found out about the closure on social media.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.