Eric Clapton won’t perform at venues that force guests show official pandemic papers proving vaccination

Eric Clapton has said he will not perform at any venues that require attendees to prove that they have received their full vaccination from the coronavirus by showcasing their government-approved pandemic papers, Your Content has learned.

Clapton said he will not perform anywhere there is a “discriminated audience present”.

His announcement came through the social media accounts of an outspoken anti-vaccine activist.

The three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee shared his announcement in a Telegram post Tuesday from the account of film producer and architect Robin Monotti, who, like Clapton, has expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own,” Clapton wrote. “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.”

“Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” he added.