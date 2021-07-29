GMC Dealership Suffers ‘Major Collapse’ in Bensalem as Tornado Devours Pennsylvania, Cars Tossed

Authorities in Bucks County are responding to reports of a building collapse at a GMC dealership on the 4400 block of E Street Road, Your Content is learning.

According to preliminary reports, a major gas leak is reported at the dealership—however—all occupants are said to have been safely evacuated at this time.

As Your Content readers know, an unusually large tornado was observed in Pennsylvania on Thursday and a warning continues for Bucks, Mercer and Hunterdon Counties until 6:15 p.m.

What’s more, the National Weather Service said the tornado was located at 5:50 p.m. in Lumberville, 16 miles northwest of Trenton, moving southeast at 25 mph.

- Advertisement -

The entire region remains in a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m., NBC 10 reported.

The warnings for Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties have expired, FOX 29 revealed, noting the “dangerous tornado” was located near Lumberville, Bucks County.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.