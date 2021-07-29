Unusually large TORNADO rips through Pennsylvania suburbs, Bucks County on high alert

An unusually large tornado was observed in Pennsylvania on Thursday and a warning continues for Bucks, Mercer and Hunterdon Counties until 6:15 p.m., Your Content is learning.

What’s more, the National Weather Service said the tornado was located at 5:50 p.m. in Lumberville, 16 miles northwest of Trenton, moving southeast at 25 mph.

The entire region remains in a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m., NBC 10 reported.

The warnings for Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties have expired, FOX 29 revealed, noting the “dangerous tornado” was located near Lumberville, Bucks County.

- Advertisement -

Developing now… Details to follow.