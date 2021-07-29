Unusually large TORNADO rips through Pennsylvania suburbs, Bucks County on high alert

An unusually large tornado was observed in Pennsylvania on Thursday and a warning continues for Bucks, Mercer and Hunterdon Counties until 6:15 p.m., Your Content is learning.
What’s more, the National Weather Service said the tornado was located at 5:50 p.m. in Lumberville, 16 miles northwest of Trenton, moving southeast at 25 mph.
The entire region remains in a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m., NBC 10 reported.
The warnings for Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties have expired, FOX 29 revealed, noting the “dangerous tornado” was located near Lumberville, Bucks County.
Developing now… Details to follow.