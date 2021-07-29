Thursday, July 29, 2021
Thursday, July 29, 2021
News Tip?

Unusually large TORNADO rips through Pennsylvania suburbs, Bucks County on high alert
U

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified
BREAKING NEWS
📸: Your Content Illustration
By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

An unusually large tornado was observed in Pennsylvania on Thursday and a warning continues for Bucks, Mercer and Hunterdon Counties until 6:15 p.m., Your Content is learning.

What’s more, the National Weather Service said the tornado was located at 5:50 p.m. in Lumberville, 16 miles northwest of Trenton, moving southeast at 25 mph.

The entire region remains in a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m., NBC 10 reported.

The warnings for Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties have expired, FOX 29 revealed, noting the “dangerous tornado” was located near Lumberville, Bucks County.

- Advertisement -

Developing now… Details to follow.

- Advertisement -
Load more
- Advertisement -

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.