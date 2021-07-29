Thursday, July 29, 2021
Thursday, July 29, 2021
News Tip?

Wild Los Angeles man spotted nearby LAX flying a JET PACK for third time
W

By Hong Xie
Modified
NEWS FLASH
By Hong Xie
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Boeing 747 pilot spotted a so-called “jetpack man,” Your Content has learned. The flying fanatic was seen at an estimated altitude of 5,000 feet approximately 15 miles east of LAX on Wednesday around 8 p.m.

As Your Content reported on Aug. 31, 2020, airport officials were left stunned after seeing what appeared to be a man on a jet pack cruising around the area.

But it wasn’t until Jan. 3, 2021, when Your Content obtained video of the mysterious man.

In audio recordings obtained by FOX11, the pilot could be heard alerting air traffic control about the sighting:

- Advertisement -

PILOT: “Possible Jetpack man in sight.”

ATC TOWER: “Was he off your left or right sir?”

PILOT: “Right wing [inaudible]”

ATC TOWER: “Do you know what altitude?”

PILOT: “About 5,000.”

ATC TOWER: “Skywest 3626. Did you see the UFO?”

PILOT: “We were looking but we did not see Iron Man.”

- Advertisement -
Load more
- Advertisement -

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.