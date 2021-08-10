Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to take over running the New York state government in two weeks from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation Tuesday because of a sexual harassment scandal, Your Content is first to report.

The news comes eight months after Your Content readers learned a former Cuomo aide accused him of sexual harassment—marking the first of several other allegations of sexual wrongdoing.

A report released last week by the state Attorney General’s office found that the three-term governor had sexually harassed at least 11 current and former staffers. Both Cuomo and his lawyer have strongly denied the allegations.

As Your Content readers know, about five women and men lodged allegations of sexual wrongdoing against the Emmy Award winning governor by Mar. 11, 2021.

“This is dizzying nonsense. Whence comes this lust for vengeance?” Connecticut-based controversial constitutional rights attorney Norm Pattis told Your Content. “I’m far more worried about a mob of harpies than I am a lecherous old man.

“Let the courts sort all this out. Elections matter. The people of New York deserve orderly process.”

“The governor has the platform and reach to take on #MeToo mass hysteria.” Connecticut-based attorney Norm Pattis told Your Content. “I hope he uses it.”

“Does he dare identify as a man with normal libido?”

“Questions have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office.” Gov. Cuomo previously said in a statement.

Pattis added: “Does this mean he doesn’t get to keep his Emmy? Pick up your beds and walk, people. This is ridiculous.”

On Mar. 8, 2021, Your Content reported lawmakers were circulating a resolution to impeach Cuomo amid nursing home and sexual misconduct scandals.

“I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm. I spend most of my life at work and colleagues are often also personal friends.

“At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way. I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business.

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.

“To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to.

“That’s why I have asked for an outside, independent review that looks at these allegations.

“Separately, my office has heard anecdotally that some people have reached out to Ms. Bennett to express displeasure about her coming forward. My message to anyone doing that is you have misjudged what matters to me and my administration and you should stop now – period.”

A disturbing Vogue article dated Mar. 31, 2020 claims President Donald Trump should’ve taken lessons from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who currently stands accused of sexual harassment by multiple aids.

“Governor Cuomo, do you know how dehydrated we’ve been?” Chelsea Handler penned for the Vogue Op-Ed. “Do you know how thirsty we are to have a real leader, someone who can speak about policy, who can humanize statistics, who can string together a complex sentence that doesn’t contain a single lie—or just string together a complex sentence?

Handler added: “Thank you, Andrew Cuomo. Thank you for reminding us that there are men who can lead and be clear and tell the truth—even when the news is bad. Who practice benevolent ruthlessness.

“Thank you for your different outfits, your tight white polo shirts, your forceful language, and your clear, easy-to-read graphics that are probably meant as a learning manual for Donald Trump.”

Developing now… Details to follow.