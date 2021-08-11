A former deviant Detroit police officer was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for accepting bribes to do the dirty, Your Content has learned.

Former Detroit Police Department Officer, Michael Mosley, was sentenced today to 18 months in federal prison following his conviction for bribery announced Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin.

Joining Mohsin in the announcement was Timothy Waters, Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Mosley, age 49, pleaded guilty in February 2020 before United States District Judge George Caram Steeh. Mosley’s sentencing was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officer Mosley was a nineteen-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department. As stated during Mosley’s guilty plea, in April 2019, Mosley was a member of the Police Department’s Major Violators Unit. On April 3, 2019, Detroit police officers, including Officer Mosley, searched a drug trafficker’s house pursuant to a search warrant.

Federal authorities tell Your Content the search uncovered two kilograms of heroin, one kilogram of cocaine, and six firearms.

The drug trafficker admitted to owning the three kilograms of drugs to Officer Mosley, and the trafficker signed a confession. After the April 3rd search, Officer Mosley remained in contact with the drug trafficker in an effort to secure the trafficker’s cooperation concerning other criminal activity.

Subsequently, the drug trafficker offered Officer Mosley a cash bribe of $15,000 in exchange for not pursuing criminal charges based on the three-kilogram drug seizure.

Officer Mosley agreed to the deal. On May 2, 2019, Officer Mosley collected $10,000 in cash left for him by the drug dealer in the backyard of an abandoned house in Detroit.

On May 23, 2019, Officer Mosley accepted another $5,000 in cash left for him by the drug trafficker at the same abandoned house. In exchange, Officer Mosley gave the drug trafficker the original copy of his confession.

Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin commended the outstanding work of the FBI in conducting this criminal investigation of a corrupt police officer.

“The vast majority of Detroit Police Officers are dedicated and superb public servants. When Mosley accepted a bribe, he betrayed his oath as a police officer and the citizens of Detroit. He also betrayed his fellow officers who seek to protect and serve with integrity. This prosecution demonstrates that we will not tolerate public officials who abuse their authority and seek to use their power to line their own pockets,” said Mohsin.

“Michael Mosley violated his oath to serve and protect the people of Detroit. His misconduct was a betrayal of his fellow officers, and it is not representative of the outstanding work of the Detroit Police Department every day,” said FBI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters.

“The FBI will do everything in its power to bring corrupt police officers to justice to ensure communities can have faith in the integrity of law enforcement.”

“We are deeply disappointed in the actions of former police officer Michael Mosley,” said Interim DPD Chief James White. “I appreciate the collaborative effort with our federal partners and those members who conducted this thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution.

“Clearly, the actions of this former officer are disheartening; however, it does not represent the values of our department and the vast majority of the men and women who serve honorably to keep our residents safe.”

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah Resnick Cohen, David A. Gardey, and Adriana Dydell.