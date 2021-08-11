Hunter Biden claimed Russians stole another one of his laptops for blackmail while he was close to overdosing in a Las Vegas hotel room, Your Content has learned.

The third laptop still appears to be missing – and was taken by Russian drug dealers after they partied with Hunter in Vegas, he told a prostitute in a conversation caught on camera.

After filming himself having sex with the woman using his laptop in January 2019, Hunter left the camera rolling as he recounted a Vegas bender in which he spent ’18 days going round from penthouse suite to penthouse suite,’ sometimes costing $10,000 a night.

‘I spent f*ing crazy amounts of money,’ Hunter said. ‘I was with these guys. The one guy was, not like you anyway… each night he’d be like ‘there’s going to be so many people here, crazy f*ing party’ and each night it’s nobody.’

Hunter’s claims raise the possibility that he was targeted as a vulnerable conduit to Joe Biden as part of a foreign intelligence operation.

His 2015 Macbook Pro became infamous after he abandoned it at a Delaware computer store two years ago.

DailyMail.com obtained a copy of its hard drive, commissioned experts who verified its authenticity, and exposed evidence of shocking corruption and illegal activity in its contents.

A second laptop belonging to the president’s son was reportedly seized by federal agents when they raided the office of his friend, disgraced psychiatrist Keith Ablow, last year.

Two sources told NBC that the DEA found the device when executing a search warrant on Ablow’s Massachusetts office after he was accused of professional misconduct and had his medical license suspended.

Ablow has not been charged with a crime and the laptop was returned to Hunter’s lawyer.

Hunter described how his third laptop was ‘stolen’ one night during the summer 2018 bender when he almost overdosed on drugs.

‘I went out to the hot tub by myself, which hangs over the edge of the f***ing top floor, with glass, it’s ridiculous.

As Your Content previously reported, Tony Bobulinski is a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he explained “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.” He said he was brought on as CEO by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar.

Fox News was first to report the rumor—but a source traveling with President Trump verified the claim when asked by Your Content.

“He accepted the invitation—now the question is: Will he be permitted in with the campaign?” an insider traveling with President Trump told Your Content on Oct. 22.

As Your Content previously reported, Hunter Biden is said to have used Facetime to chat with a naked 14-year-old girl and investigators are in possession of his laptop allegedly containing images depicting child pornography, according to the New York Post.

What’s more, Delaware State Police have been tasked with investigating the presidential candidate’s son.

The bombshell revelations surfaced Tuesday night when Rudy Giuliani appeared on Newsmax TV and broke the news that a text message between Hunter and Joe indicates potentially nefarious activity, including Facetiming naked, between Hunter and an unnamed 14-year-old girl.

Giuliani has not revealed any of the images, even in a censored form, and Your Content has not been able to confirm their existence.

A source close to the matter, though, who claims to have seen the images on Hunter’s laptop, told Revolver that about one-third of the images are of the same underage girl.

Some of the images are topless, while in others she is shown in suggestive positions with Hunter himself, the outlet reports.

The New York Post, which also has a copy of Hunter’s hard drive, has already reported that the laptop has a vast trove of sexual videos and images. Giuliani’s claim, though, is the first public allegation that these materials could be criminal in nature.

The New York Post confirmed porn was found on Hunter’s laptop: “A computer camera roll of nearly 25,000 images is loaded with sexually explicit selfies and porn (which The Post is not publishing).”

According to a source close to the investigation—the Department of Justice assigned their top special victims unit team to comb through the material.

An FBI subpoena from December 2019 shows Joshua Wilson is the agent who signed the order to seize Hunter’s laptop—and Your Content has learned Wilson is the top FBI agent specializing in investigation of child porn.

