Friday, August 13, 2021
    Texas drug dealers ordered 16 pounds of cocaine to a hotel only to be met by feds, 4 jailed
    By Jonathan Lee Riches
    NEWS FLASH
    The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said four men were arrested and charged after deputies seized 15.5 pounds of cocaine Thursday, Your Content has learned.

    During an investigation into the distribution of cocaine into the Greenville area, the Drug Enforcement Unit investigators learned of an incoming shipment of cocaine.

    The sheriff’s office said DEU investigators identified a hotel on the northeast side of Atlanta where individuals from Houston were stopped waiting on the transfer of cocaine.

    After confirming the transfer had occurred, DEU investigators relayed information to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

    Juan Pablo Colagio, of Houston, TX, Julio Alberta Canales, of Houston, TX, and Evian Arias-Abreu, Miami, FL, were stopped by deputies on I-185 near White Horse Road. 

    According to Texas-based 7 News, deputies located Eliseo Santos, of Houston, TX, at a truck stop located at Exit 4 on I-85 and detained him regarding his involvement with the shipment.

