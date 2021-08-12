United States to deploy military to Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover after short lived return home

The United States will temporarily send additional military personnel to Afghanistan to provide security as Washington evacuates some personnel from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, the State Department said Thursday, Your Content has learned.

The departures take place as the Taliban continues a dramatic military advance, seizing provincial capitals across the country and moving to isolate Kabul, the Afghan capital.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said military would send additional troops to the international airport in Kabul to facilitate those departures. He said a “core” diplomatic staff would continue its operations.

“The embassy remains open. We plan to continue our diplomatic work in Afghanistan,” he said, including processing visas of asylum applications.

This is a developing story and will be updated.