State Department Issues Security Alert, U.S. Citizens to Leave Afghanistan Immediately

Advisory for Americans in Afghanistan

The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options.

If you cannot afford to purchase an airline ticket at this time, please contact the U.S. Embassy at [email protected] for information regarding a repatriation loan.

If you are a U.S. citizen and delaying your departure while you await an immigrant visa for a spouse or minor child, please contact us immediately.

Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul.

Please review: “What the Department of State Can and Can’t Do in a Crisis.”

The U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens that on April 27, 2021, the Department of State ordered the departure from U.S. Embassy Kabul of U.S. government employees whose functions can be performed elsewhere due to increasing violence and threat reports in Kabul.

The Travel Advisory for Afghanistan remains Level 4-Do Not Travel due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict, and COVID-19. Domestic flights and ground transportation routes outside of Kabul are severely limited and subject to cancellation or closure.

U.S. citizens should enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and ensure the Embassy can contact you in an emergency. In the event of a future official evacuation flight, the Embassy would notify U.S. citizens enrolled in STEP of available assistance. However, the Embassy reiterates that U.S. citizens should leave Afghanistan as soon as possible using available commercial transportation and not plan to rely on U.S. government flights.

Information about current travel restrictions world-wide can be found on the International Air Transport Association website.

Actions to Take

Consider leaving Afghanistan via the earliest available commercial transportation.

Develop a plan of action that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Understand what the Department of State Can and Can’t Do in a Crisis.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and ensure you can be located in an emergency.

Assistance