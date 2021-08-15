Trump: President Biden must ‘resign’ asserting ‘he wasn’t elected legitimately’

Former Uniter States President Donald J. Trump has officially called on President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to resign due to the Taliban terror situation unfolding in Afghanistan, Your Content is first to report.

“It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy.” Trump said Sunday. “It shouldn’t be a big deal, because he wasn’t elected legitimately in the first place!”

As Your Content readers know, President Biden held what appeared to be a virtual briefing with Vice President Kamala Harris and other top level U.S. officials, a photo released by the White House reveals.

The meeting was in regard to the Taliban terror situation surrounding Afghanistan.

- Advertisement -

“This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul.” White House officials said on Facebook Sunday.

Meanwhile, Taliban terrorists made themselves comfortable at the President’s Palace, photographed released by their spokesperson reveals.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has confirmed he has left the country as the Taliban entered Kabul, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

The Taliban siege on Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh Province and one of the last three major cities under government control, comes just a day after two key cities in southern and western Afghanistan were lost to the Taliban.

Just before 1 p.m. ET Saturday, the Times reported Taliban terrorists zeroed in on Afghanistan’s largest and last standing city.

“During the fighting, the western entrance of the city fell to the Taliban 30 minutes ago, but we are resisting,” said Hajji Khan, a pro-government militia commander in the city’s west.

As Your Content readers know, the United States Embassy in Afghanistan was ordered overnight to destroy sensitive materials as it prepares to withdraw a significant number of diplomats and Taliban terrorists zeroed in.