Two Chicago toddlers shot, 6 and 7-years-old, one reportedly dead on arrival

Police in the city of Chicago are swarming a neighborhood after two toddlers were reportedly gunned down, and Your Content can tragically report one 7-year-old child has died.
Multiple officers employed by the Chicago Police Department told Your Content they received a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. for reports of two children shot.
Arriving officers found one seven-year-old toddler dead and a second child, age 6, wounded by gunfire.
The source confirms the second toddler was rushed to Loyola Medical Center and remains in unknown condition.
The deadly incident happened on the 6200 block of W Grand Avenue.
