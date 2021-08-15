Sunday, August 15, 2021
    White House says ‘Afghanistan operation expanded to nearly 6,000 troops‘
    Nearly six thousand U.S. troops have been deployed to Afghanistan due to ongoing terror by members of the Taliban, Your Content has learned.

    “At present we are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of U.S. and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights.” Joint Statement from the Department of State and Department of Defense: Update on Afghanistan reads.

    “Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control.

    “Tomorrow and over the coming days, we will be transferring out of the country thousands of American citizens who have been resident in Afghanistan, as well as locally employed staff of the U.S. mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals.

    “And we will accelerate the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for U.S. Special Immigrant Visas, nearly 2,000 of whom have already arrived in the United States over the past two weeks. For all categories, Afghans who have cleared security screening will continue to be transferred directly to the United States. And we will find additional locations for those yet to be screened.”

