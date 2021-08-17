A Taliban spokesperson confirmed Tuesday ‘not a single’ American to be harmed in Afghanistan amid tense takeover negotiations, Your Content is learning.

“I would like to assure the international community, including the U.S., that nobody will be harmed in Afghanistan,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a news conference in Kabul, according to an Al Jazeera translation. “You will not be harmed from our soil.”

Mujahid also reassured those who had fought against the Taliban and all interpreters and contractors had been “pardoned” and that he did not want Afghani youth to leave describing them as the country’s “assets.”

“Our nation is a Muslim nation, whether 20 years ago or now,” he said. “But when it comes to experience, maturity, vision, there is a huge difference between us in comparison to 20 years ago.”

