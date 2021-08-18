Wednesday, August 18, 2021
    Bucks County parolee who shot cop with shotgun in custody, Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly ‘doing well’
    The lawless parolee who shot a local police chief Wednesday morning after a tense standoff is in custody, Your Content is learning.

    Bucks County DA Matthew Weintraub says the Yardley Borough Police Chief is “alive and doing well” after he was shot twice at a condo complex on Wednesday. 

    Chief Joseph D. Kelly was assisting a probation officer at the Yardley Commons on South Main Street when he was shot in the ear and hand, Weintraub said at the press conference.

    As Your Content readers were first to know, the suburban Philadelphia madman lost his mind Wednesday and shot a police chief in the ear with a shotgun as officers attempted to calm the man down.

    Philadelphia’s local Fox affiliate, WTFX, was first to report the suspect was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

    This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

