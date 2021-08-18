Wednesday, August 18, 2021
    Colin Petroziello, 24, held without bail for attempted murder of Yardley police chief
    By Jonathan Lee Riches
    The ballistic Bucks County man was jailed without bail for ‘posing an immediate threat to the public’ after shooting the top cop.

    24-year-old Colin Petroziello was jailed Wednesday night without bond for posing an immediate threat to society after a dangerous standoff with police, Your Content has learned.

    As Your Content previously reported, the incident began around 11 a.m. at the Yardley Commons complex along the area of South Main Street.

    Bucks County DA Matthew Weintraub said the Yardley Borough Police Chief is “alive and doing well” after he was shot twice at a condo complex on Wednesday. 

    Chief Joseph D. Kelly was assisting a probation officer at the Yardley Commons on South Main Street when he was shot in the ear and hand, Weintraub said at the press conference.

    According to police, the suspect’s mother was safely removed from the condo while a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area took effect.  Police escorted young children and babies to safety after they were evacuated from Yardley Kids Academy. 

    This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

