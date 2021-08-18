Madman shoots cop with SHOTGUN amid Pennsylvania standoff in Bucks County: Developing

A suburban Pennsylvania madman lost his mind Wednesday and shot a police chief in the ear with a shotgun as officers attempted to calm the man down, Your Content is learning.

According to preliminary reports … officers reportedly responded to a standoff shortly before 1 p.m.

Update: Bucks County parolee who shot cop with shotgun in custody, Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly ‘doing well’

When they arrived, one law enforcement officer was shot.

By 1:10 p.m., police told Your Content “One officer has been transported to St. Mary’s Trauma Center in stable condition and all residents in the area of Yardley Commons are to shelter in place.”

The gunman is barricaded in a residence and is believed he might’ve shot his girlfriend.

Lower Bucks SWAT is on scene with multiple local and state authorities. SWAT from Mercer County, New Jersey, was also dispatched moments ago.

The situation is erupting on the 300 block of S Main Street in Yardley, Pennsylvania, when police responded to assist local probation officers with an apparent warrant.

Chief Joseph D. Kelly was assisting a probation officer at the Yardley Commons on South Main Street when he was shot in the ear and hand, Weintraub said at the press conference.

“Chief of Police Kelly was shot with a shotgun and received a gunshot wound to his hand and ear. He is stable,” the law enforcement source told Your Content. “The perp is armed with several weapons and has not replied to any SWAT commands or requests.

“He has refused multiple requests from negotiators from South-Central SWAT.”

The source noted “multiple condos and child day cares” have been evacuated.

As of 2:20 p.m., no additional shots have been fired.

Correction Notice: This post was updated August 18, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. to correct a previous claim that “The situation is erupting on the 300 block of S Main Street in Yardley, Pennsylvania, when a domestic dispute turned into a full-blown standoff” (See ¶ 7). The post was updated to reflect information provided by Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub confirming “Chief Joseph D. Kelly was assisting a probation officer at the Yardley Commons on South Main Street when he was shot in the ear and hand, Weintraub said at the press conference.” We apologize for the previous error.