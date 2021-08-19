NYPD K9 spots suspicious package nearby Times Square, evacuations underway

Police are swarming the blocks surrounding Times Square in New York City for reports of a suspicious package, Your Content is learning.

According to preliminary reports, a K9 “had a hit on an unattended package” in the area of 7th Ave and W 47th Street shortly before 12:20 p.m.

Update: The scene was cleared by 1:00 p.m. ET

Law enforcement sources say a man riding bicycle threw what may be a cookie tin toward people sitting on the steps, prompting them to flee. There is no indication as of 12:30 p.m. that the object is a real device.

But police are checking out the container as a precaution giving the ongoing situation near the U.S. Capitol, sources told NBC New York — adding that a private security dog sniffed the container and sat down, an unusual reaction that prompted an extra response.

Roughly three blocks of Times Square have been evacuated, from 45th to 48th Streets along Seventh Avenue, NBC reported.