Thursday, August 19, 2021
Thursday, August 19, 2021
More

    NYPD K9 spots suspicious package nearby Times Square, evacuations underway
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    NEWS FLASH

    Police are swarming the blocks surrounding Times Square in New York City for reports of a suspicious package.

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Police are swarming the blocks surrounding Times Square in New York City for reports of a suspicious package, Your Content is learning.

    According to preliminary reports, a K9 “had a hit on an unattended package” in the area of 7th Ave and W 47th Street shortly before 12:20 p.m.

    Update: The scene was cleared by 1:00 p.m. ET

    Law enforcement sources say a man riding bicycle threw what may be a cookie tin toward people sitting on the steps, prompting them to flee. There is no indication as of 12:30 p.m. that the object is a real device.

    - Advertisement -

    But police are checking out the container as a precaution giving the ongoing situation near the U.S. Capitol, sources told NBC New York — adding that a private security dog sniffed the container and sat down, an unusual reaction that prompted an extra response.

    Roughly three blocks of Times Square have been evacuated, from 45th to 48th Streets along Seventh Avenue, NBC reported.

    - Advertisement -
    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.