OnlyFans to ban porn starting in October

The millions of sex fiends who flock to OnlyFans to satisfy their dirty needs will be prohibited from doing so starting this October, Your Content has learned.

The company told TMZ the ban on sexually explicit content is going in to effect Oct. 1 and blames the decision on outside pressure, saying “it’s making the big change to get in line with requests from banking partners and payout providers.”

The company told the gossip outlet it’s got to evolve to “ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans.”

The statement from OnlyFans—first obtained and released by Bloomberg—reads the following:

Effective 1 October, 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually-explicit conduct. In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines. Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy. These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers. We will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines. OnlyFans Spokesperson to Bloomberg

- Advertisement -

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said in a statement.

The changes come as OnlyFans, which has 2 million creators and more than 130 million users, has been seeking funding from outside investors at a $1 billion valuation. According to Axios, OnlyFans has struggled to find VC funding, in part because of the adult content on the platform or because of concerns about seeking brand partners because of the company’s reputation, The Hollywood Reporter reported.



Bloomberg, who was first to report the startling sex news, noted earlier this year, OnlyFans introduced a new app that features many of its top creators, but doesn’t include any nudity.

“If you look at all the promos, they don’t promote us at all,” Silfy said. “I noticed a huge drop in them promoting people who did sex work.”