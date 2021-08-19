Thursday, August 19, 2021
Thursday, August 19, 2021
More

    Trump says Biden handled Afghan ordeal ‘in reverse order’ and slams Generals for being ‘woke’
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    NEWS FLASH

    Trump slammed the Biden Administration Thursday, dubbing Generals 'woke' who 'worked in reverse' with President Biden to untangle the Afghanistan situation.

    Trump says if he and Gov. Abbott 'weren't going' to Southern Border, VP Harris 'would never' go
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Former President Donald J. Trump slammed the Biden Administration Thursday, dubbing Generals ‘woke’ who ‘worked in reverse’ with President Biden to untangle the Afghanistan situation, Your Content is first to report.


    “First you bring out all of the American citizens. Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens—AND THEN YOU BRING OUT THE MILITARY.” Trump declared. “You don’t do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did.

    “No chaos, no death—they wouldn’t even know we left!”

    - Advertisement -
    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.