Trump says Biden handled Afghan ordeal ‘in reverse order’ and slams Generals for being ‘woke’

Former President Donald J. Trump slammed the Biden Administration Thursday, dubbing Generals 'woke' who 'worked in reverse' with President Biden to untangle the Afghanistan situation.



“First you bring out all of the American citizens. Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens—AND THEN YOU BRING OUT THE MILITARY.” Trump declared. “You don’t do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did.

“No chaos, no death—they wouldn’t even know we left!”