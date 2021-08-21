Saturday, August 21, 2021
    Aston man, 50, dead from apparent gunshot wound in Delaware County
    A

    A 50-year-old man from the small town of Aston, Pennsylvania, died Saturday night after being shot to the chest.

    A 50-year-old man from the small town of Aston, Pennsylvania, died Saturday night after being shot to the chest, Your Content can tragically report.

    Police arrived on location shortly before 9:48 p.m. and CPR was immediately administered, preliminary reports indicate.

    The gunfire erupted on the 4000 block of Mount Road sometime around 9:30 p.m.

    The victim succumbed from his wounds shortly thereafter and was pronounced dead on location. The Delaware County Coroner is responding.

    This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

