Tuesday, August 24, 2021
    Armed gunman shoots at police in Delaware County, steals police SUV with SWAT gear, guns
    Police in the Philadelphia region are swarming Folcroft, Township, in Delaware County after an armed gunman shot at police and stole their SUV loaded with rifles and SWAT gear, Your Content is learning.

    Read Updated Story: Wanted killer wearing stolen SWAT gear holds standoff in NJ after fleeing Delco, shoots at cops

    Update 6:54 p.m.: The stolen police Tahoe is described as “dark blue with tinted windows and the back window shot out.” The suspect was last seen in the area of Lindbergh Blvd and S 84th Street in the city of Philadelphia.

    Law enforcement sources tell Your Content the situation unfolded just after 6:30 p.m. in Folcroft when a red Suzuki motorcyclist opened fire on police.

    From there the gunman stole their police Tahoe and fled the scene. He is currently being pursued by Pennsylvania State Police towards Philadelphia.

    This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Your Content for the latest developments as they unfold.

