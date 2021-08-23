Delco gunman last seen in wooded New Jersey area wearing SWAT gear from stolen police SUV

Troopers from both Pennsylvania and New Jersey State Police are zeroing in on the man wanted for shooting at police before stealing an unmarked police Tahoe loaded with SWAT gear and guns, Your Content is learning.

Read Updated Story: Wanted killer wearing stolen SWAT gear holds standoff in NJ after fleeing Delco, shoots at cops

According to law enforcement sources close to the situation, the gunman fled on foot wearing SWAT gear in the area of the 800 block of Sunrise and Pennsylvania Avenue in New Depford, New Jersey, shortly after 7:40 p.m.

Your Content readers were first to know that police in the Philadelphia region swarmed Folcroft Township after an armed gunman shot at police and stole their SUV loaded with rifles and SWAT gear.

The man made off with a heavy ceramic vest with a ballistic helmet among other SWAT gear — but it appears police recovered one long gun and one handgun.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Your Content for the latest developments as they unfold.