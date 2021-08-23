Multi-State Manhunt: What You Need to Know About the Delaware County Killer

Police from multiple jurisdictions in Pennsylvania and South Jersey are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop and shot at police after stealing their vehicle and making off with SWAT tactical gear, and Your Content can report the need-to-know facts surrounding the situation.

The incident started around 7 p.m. in the small town of Folcroft in Delaware County, Pennsylvania when officers from the Folcroft Police Department attempted to pull the man riding a motorcycle over.

- Advertisement -

The perp fled the scene and journeyed to the 8400 block of Lindbergh Blvd in Southwest Philadelphia—leading police on a chase from Delaware County into city limits—where members of the Philadelphia Police Department attempted to stop the motorist.

- Advertisement -

The unidentified man adhered to police and pulled over—but he immediately opened fire on nearby cops before stealing a nearby unmarked SWAT SUV belonging to Folcroft Police Department, reports indicate.

“The suspect maneuvered like an NFL running back—he hopped in an unmarked vehicle and sped off with lights and sirens,” a law enforcement source involved in the pursuit told Your Content. When asked if the stolen police car was used in the pursuit, the officer provided a vague response.

“The stolen vehicle belongs to a police agency from Delaware County—the cop wasn’t there for supper,” said the source. “Nevertheless, the full force of the men and women of law enforcement is behind bringing this perpetrator to justice—and we will. It will be a quick and swift arrest.”

The stolen @FolcroftPD SUV was recovered in Deptford, NJ. Some of the windows were shot out as the officer used his SUV for cover when the gunmen opened fire in SW Phila. The suspect stole a bulletproof vest & SWAT gear before running into the woods. He’s still on the loose https://t.co/QE6V9dXOv7 pic.twitter.com/grnGKDvpnT — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 24, 2021

The suspect was able to make it to Deptford where the police vehicle was located.

According to law enforcement sources, the gunman is in the area of Oak Avenue and County House Road in New Deptford, New Jersey, shooting at police.

Your Content readers were first to know that police in the Philadelphia region swarmed Folcroft Township after an armed gunman shot at police and stole their SUV loaded with rifles and SWAT gear.

Troopers from both Pennsylvania and New Jersey State Police zeroed in on the perpetrator shortly after 7:30 p.m., Your Content previously reported.

The man is described as a black male, 6’4 approximately 230 pounds wearing SWAT gear.

Though law enforcement recovered the guns in the stolen police Tahoe, the suspect has his own arsenal, according to sources briefed on the situation.