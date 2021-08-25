California wildfire deemed ‘human caused’ and ‘suspicious’ as 20K acres burn

The United States Forest Service deemed the wildfires ravaging the region of Kern, California, a ‘suspicious’ incident ‘human caused,’ Your Content has learned.
This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.
