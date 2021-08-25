PHOTOS: GTA-style crook steals Amazon truck, rams cop car amid Massachusetts hot pursuit

A Grand Theft Auto-style carjacker stole an Amazon Prime truck and is currently leading members of the Massachusetts State Police and other law enforcement on a hot pursuit in Norwood, Your Content is learning. According to a law enforcement source, the truck was reported stolen amid the chase.



Live Updates

- Advertisement -

7:27 p.m.: EMT and fire officials are responding to the scene per request of law enforcement who say the perpetrator suffered minor injuries from the pursuit.

- Advertisement -

7:24 p.m.: Suspect in custody at Glenbrook Road and Framingham in Weston, Township, police confirm.

7:21 p.m.: Law enforcement sources tell Your Content the fleeing carjacker is traveling at a low rate of speed (approximately 14 MPH) on Glen Road in Weston.

7:10 p.m.: Police are in the area of Glenn Road in Weston, Township, still in pursuit of the stolen Amazon van. Their rate of speed is approximately 25 MPH, according to a law enforcement source on the ground.

7:02 p.m.: The manic carjacker is reportedly ‘driving on sidewalks’ according to law enforcement sources close to the situation.

6:55 p.m.: A Needham Township Police Department patrol vehicle is reportedly struck. There are no reported injuries.

6:53 p.m.: The pursuit is now in the area of Needham, Massachusetts.

6:51 p.m.: The Amazon Prime van is reported stolen and exits toward I-95 onto Route 9 West.

6:46 p.m.: Police report they’re in pursuit of an Amazon Prime delivery van ‘refusing to stop.’

__

Photos