Wednesday, August 25, 2021
    PHOTOS: GTA-style crook steals Amazon truck, rams cop car amid Massachusetts hot pursuit
    By Your Content Staff
    A Grand Theft Auto-style carjacker stole an Amazon Prime truck and is leading members of the Massachusetts State Police on a hot pursuit.

    Live Updates: GTA-style crook steals Amazon truck, rams cop car amid Massachusetts pursuit
    Photo: WCVB-TV Boston
    By Your Content Staff
    A Grand Theft Auto-style carjacker stole an Amazon Prime truck and is currently leading members of the Massachusetts State Police and other law enforcement on a hot pursuit in Norwood, Your Content is learning. According to a law enforcement source, the truck was reported stolen amid the chase.


    Live Updates

    7:27 p.m.: EMT and fire officials are responding to the scene per request of law enforcement who say the perpetrator suffered minor injuries from the pursuit.

    7:24 p.m.: Suspect in custody at Glenbrook Road and Framingham in Weston, Township, police confirm.

    7:21 p.m.: Law enforcement sources tell Your Content the fleeing carjacker is traveling at a low rate of speed (approximately 14 MPH) on Glen Road in Weston.

    7:10 p.m.: Police are in the area of Glenn Road in Weston, Township, still in pursuit of the stolen Amazon van. Their rate of speed is approximately 25 MPH, according to a law enforcement source on the ground.

    7:02 p.m.: The manic carjacker is reportedly ‘driving on sidewalks’ according to law enforcement sources close to the situation.

    6:55 p.m.: A Needham Township Police Department patrol vehicle is reportedly struck. There are no reported injuries.

    6:53 p.m.: The pursuit is now in the area of Needham, Massachusetts.

    6:51 p.m.: The Amazon Prime van is reported stolen and exits toward I-95 onto Route 9 West.

    6:46 p.m.: Police report they’re in pursuit of an Amazon Prime delivery van ‘refusing to stop.’

    Photos

