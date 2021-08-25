T-Mobile Money online banking down in unexpected outage amid data dump pandemic

Customers at T-Mobile MONEY have been left unable to gain access to their bank accounts online, Your Content has learned.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile MONEY customers have reported receiving an error message which states: “T-Mobile MONEY is down for maintenance. Debit card transactions, direct deposits and scheduled funds transfers will not be affected.”

Users reported that they were unable to open the app or login to turn their debit cards on and make payments. The online chat system that is intended to help with problems was also unavailable.

T-Mobile Money is a financial product from wireless carrier T-Mobile. While it isn’t an actual bank, T-Mobile Money provides many of the same services that banks do.

You can open a checking account and deposit your money, knowing that it will be safe. That’s because all funds in T-Mobile Money accounts are held at BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and that money is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) up to $250,000 per customer, according to Clark.com.

An investigative Your Content report found nearly a third of the U.S. population’s data—including social security numbers, birthdays, and personal identifying information—was compromised in the recent cyber-attack. What’s more, rather than alerting customers of the grave financial risk they face, the tech-giant directs them to a website to learn how to ‘protect yourself’ from identify theft.

Hackers initially told the media in late August that they had obtained the personal information of over 100 million people from T-Mobile’s servers, but the company itself has so far reported that the data breach, officially announced on August 16, has affected almost 50 million former, current and prospective customers. According to T-Mobile, not all the stolen data files contained the same information.

T-Mobile noted that none of the stolen files related to former Sprint prepaid or Boost customers and that there is “no indication” that the exposed information included customers’ financial, credit card, debit or other payment information. According to the company, the vulnerability that allowed the data to be accessed has been fixed.