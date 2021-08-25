White Nissan reportedly throwing ‘some type of explosive devices’ while driving in Paterson, NJ

Agents from the ATF, FBI, and local law enforcement officials are swarming a New Jersey town after reports of a white Nissan frolicking around the community tossing ‘explosive devices’ from their window, Your Content is learning.

The madness erupted shortly after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement sources told Your Content, adding fire officials reported ‘an explosion occurred’ on a nearby sidewalk damaging a door in the area of the 400 block of 21st Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey.

- Advertisement -

As officers responded to the first call–a second explosion was heard, according to the source close to the investigation.

- Advertisement -

Police are searching for a white Nissan Quest wanted in connection to the explosions. Preliminary reports indicate the motorist ‘threw some type of explosive device’ out of their window before fleeing the scene.

Police tell Your Content there are no injuries reported, but damage to a window and at-least one home is evident.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily. Check back with Your Content for an updated version as more information becomes available.