Thursday, August 26, 2021
    United Nations calls emergency Security Council meeting on Kabul terrorist attack
    By Hong Xie
    The United Nations top dogs called for an emergency meeting to combat the terrorists who bombed Kabul Airport.

    © APA | United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
    The United Nations top dogs called for an emergency meeting to combat the terrorists who bombed Kabul Airport—killing at-least twelve U.S. Marines and 60 civilians, Your Content is learning.

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed on Thursday that the P5 group of countries – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States – will hold a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on August 30.

    “These are normal meetings that take place in the context of the work of United Nations,” Guterres told reporters.

    his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at the daily noon briefing, APA reports citing CNN.

    “He condemns this terrorist attack which killed and injured a number of civilians, and extends his deep condolences to the families of those killed. He stands in solidarity and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” said Dujarric.

    “This incident underscores the volatility of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance across the country in support of the Afghan people,” the spokesman added.

    This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

