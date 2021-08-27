Drive-by shooting reported at Academy Park High School in Delaware County, police swarm region

Police are swarming Sharon Hill for reports of a drive-by shooting at Academy Park High School in Delaware County, Your Content has learned. At-least two people have been shot.

Law enforcement sources tell Your Content they located at-least three guns on the 300 block of Calcon Hook Road–but the gunmen remain at-large.

The condition of the two victims is currently unknown. Police transported one to a nearby hospital. The second was transported to a nearby hospital by medical personnel.

Detectives from the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division, Pennsylvania State Police, and all surrounding police departments are being asked to respond.

According to a well-placed source close to the investigation, gunfire traveled in the area of the snack bar just after 9 p.m. Friday.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

According to the Academy Park High School sports schedule online, there was a football game there against Pennsbury H.S. scheduled for 7 p.m.

This is a developing breaking news story.