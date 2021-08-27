Friday, August 27, 2021
Friday, August 27, 2021
More

    Drive-by shooting reported at Academy Park High School in Delaware County, police swarm region
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    U.S.
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Police are swarming Sharon Hill for reports of a drive-by shooting at Academy Park High School in Delaware County, Your Content has learned. At-least two people have been shot.

    Law enforcement sources tell Your Content they located at-least three guns on the 300 block of Calcon Hook Road–but the gunmen remain at-large.

    - Advertisement -

    The condition of the two victims is currently unknown. Police transported one to a nearby hospital. The second was transported to a nearby hospital by medical personnel.

    - Advertisement -

    Detectives from the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division, Pennsylvania State Police, and all surrounding police departments are being asked to respond.

    According to a well-placed source close to the investigation, gunfire traveled in the area of the snack bar just after 9 p.m. Friday.

    The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

    According to the Academy Park High School sports schedule online, there was a football game there against Pennsbury H.S. scheduled for 7 p.m.

    This is a developing breaking news story.

    - Advertisement -
    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.