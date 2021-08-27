Justin Bieber, Meek Mill to host Labor Day Weekend parties at NOTO Philly

This year’s Made in America Festival just got a bit more fun. Justin Bieber and Meek Mill are slated to host massive Labor Day Weekend celebrations at NOTO, a nightclub that took the city by storm since its inception in 2016.

Gareth Emery is scheduled to kick the star-studded weekend off on Fri. Sept. 3, with Meek Mill on Saturday Sept. 4 and Justin Bieber on Sept. 5.

The milestone lineup comes at amid the tenth anniversary of Made in America, a two-day music event held during Labor Day weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania and the REFORM Alliance.

Jay-Z’s yearly festival, produced by Roc Nation, will take place at the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia from Sept. 4 to 5. The star-studded lineup features headliners Justin Bieber and Lil Baby, along with performances by Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and more.

In advance of the concert, city officials have released important details for attendees and Philly residents to keep in mind over the holiday weekend. This year’s event comes with additional precautions due to Philadelphia’s response to the evolving coronavirus pandemic.

In January 2016, the Meritus Group, NOTO founder James De Berardine’s family-owned real estate company, acquired the 60,000 square-foot property for $6 million, following an eight-month search for a building in a commercial zoning district that would support a nightclub of this scale.

Need-to-Know About Made In America

Festival Activities & Information: The 2021 Made in America artists will perform on multiple stages along Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5. Doors will open each day at noon, with performances scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Performances are expected to run until approximately midnight on Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets, lineup and general information about the Made in America Festival, visit madeinamericafest.com.

COVID-19 Information: The Made in America Festival will implement all CDC and local public health mandates and guidelines. In accordance with current guidance, proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (card or photo of card) must be presented by ticketholders at entry. The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained before attending the Made in America Festival. In addition, all attendees on festival grounds will be required to wear masks. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit vaccines.gov or phila.gov/vaccine.

For more information, visit Made in America’s FAQ page which is available online.

Road Closures & Parking Restrictions: To accommodate venue construction and the two-day festival, gradual lane restrictions and road closures along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and in sections of the Fairmount and Logan Square neighborhoods will begin on Sunday, August 29. The number and magnitude of street closings and parking restrictions will increase each day until the festival ends. Specific phases for road closures are detailed below. All roadways will reopen prior to morning rush hour on Tuesday, September 7, with traffic patterns returning to normal. Some low-impact parking and travel lane restrictions will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7.

Delays can be expected during the course of event construction and on festival days. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in the areas near these festivities before and during Labor Day weekend. Double-parking—which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal—should also be avoided.

While the following closures are specified, there may be additional closures in the area surrounding the Parkway as needed.

Phase 1: 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 29 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

CLOSED: Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Phase 2: 7 a.m. on Monday, August 30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

CLOSED: Spring Garden Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Phase 3: 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

Parking prohibited on 22nd Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue (west side) and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street (north side).

Phase 4: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

CLOSED: Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval.

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted and outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will remain open on Wednesday, September 1.

Phase 5: 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 2 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

CLOSED: Outer lanes on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 22nd and 23rd Streets (eastbound only).

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted on Thursday, September 2.

Phase 6: 10 a.m. on Friday, September 3 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

CLOSED: Outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

CLOSED: Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

CLOSED: 23rd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

CLOSED: 22nd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place

CLOSED: 21st Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

CLOSED: Kelly Drive outbound from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

CLOSED: Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Sweetbriar Drive to Eakins Oval

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 3, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound (to Center City) from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue. Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive will remain open for employees and guests of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and will be accessible via 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

All road closures will be lifted prior to morning rush hour on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Phase 7: 3 a.m. on Saturday, September 4 to 5 a.m. on Monday, September 6:

The most extensive road closures and parking restrictions around the festival site will begin at 3 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, and remain in effect through the duration of the event. Many of the road closures listed below will be lifted prior to 5 a.m. on Monday, September 6 as roads are cleaned and serviced.

Road Closures:

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th Street extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street. Note: The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to museum guests via a special route (Fairmount Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue, to 25th Street/Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive).

20th Street, between Race Street and Vine Street

21st Street, between Winter Street and Hamilton Street.

22nd Street, between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street.

23rd Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Spring Garden Street Tunnel.

Spring Garden Street Bridge. Note: The City will make every effort to keep this bridge open during Philadelphia Museum of Art operating hours, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian use.

Kelly Drive, between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval.

2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between the Whole Foods store and 21st Street. Note: The eastern half of the block, from the Whole Foods Market to 20th Street, will remain open to allow access to the store.

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street. Note: I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will remain open.



Short duration, intermittent closures of 2200-2400 Pennsylvania Avenue are expected at times on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5 for movement of equipment and resources. Motorists are advised to utilize caution in the area and obey instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Parking Restrictions:

Pennsylvania Avenue, between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street).

Winter Street, between 20th and 22nd Streets (both sides of street).

20th Street, between Vine Street and Callowhill Street (east side of street).

21st Street, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Race Street (both sides of street).

22nd Street, between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street (both sides of street).

Park Towne Place, between 22nd Street and 24th Street (both sides of street).

Spring Garden Street, between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Race Street, between 19th Street and 20th Street.

Additional road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary in the vicinity of the event venue as dictated by conditions. Resident and visitors should always obey posted signs and instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Public Transportation & Paid Parking Information: SEPTA Customer Service will extend its hours of operation on Saturday and Sunday, with phone and online agents available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customer service can be reached at 215-580-7800 and directly on Twitter @septa_social. For more information on SEPTA and NJ Transit routes and schedules during Labor Day weekend, visit septa.org or call 215-580-7800, and njtransit.com or call 973-275-5555.

Available transportation options include:

Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines: Local train service will operate on a normal weekend schedule throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Race-Vine and City Hall Stations on the Broad Street Line and 15th Street Station on the Market Frankford Line provide easy walking access to the festival gates on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Broad Street and Market Frankford Owl Buses (BSO and MFO) will offer overnight service as usual.

Local train service will operate on a normal weekend schedule throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Race-Vine and City Hall Stations on the Broad Street Line and 15th Street Station on the Market Frankford Line provide easy walking access to the festival gates on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Broad Street and Market Frankford Owl Buses (BSO and MFO) will offer overnight service as usual. Regional Rail: Late-night train service will be available on SEPTA’s Regional Rail Lines on Saturday and Sunday nights departing from Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street Stations. Special schedules will be posted in stations and are also available online at septa.org/events. Parking is free at all SEPTA-owned Regional Rail lots on weekends. Parking lot location information is available online at septa.org/parking.

Late-night train service will be available on SEPTA’s Regional Rail Lines on Saturday and Sunday nights departing from Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street Stations. Special schedules will be posted in stations and are also available online at septa.org/events. Parking is free at all SEPTA-owned Regional Rail lots on weekends. Parking lot location information is available online at septa.org/parking. Trolley: Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 15, 34 and 36 offer convenient service to and from the concert, with 19th and 22nd Street Stations providing easy walking access to Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Trolley Route 15 connects with Broad Street and Market Frankford Line service at Girard Avenue.

Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 15, 34 and 36 offer convenient service to and from the concert, with 19th and 22nd Street Stations providing easy walking access to Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Trolley Route 15 connects with Broad Street and Market Frankford Line service at Girard Avenue. Bus: Due to festival-related street closures, SEPTA Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 3 through 5 a.m. on Monday, September 6. Specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at septa.org.

Due to festival-related street closures, SEPTA Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 3 through 5 a.m. on Monday, September 6. Specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at septa.org. PHLASH: PHLASH transportation is an inexpensive way to visit key attractions in Center City and the Parkway vicinity, with stops at 22 locations including many in Center City. Find PHLASH on the go, with live updates at RidePhillyPHLASH.com and visit phillyphlash.com for a schedule and route details.

PHLASH transportation is an inexpensive way to visit key attractions in Center City and the Parkway vicinity, with stops at 22 locations including many in Center City. Find PHLASH on the go, with live updates at RidePhillyPHLASH.com and visit phillyphlash.com for a schedule and route details. Rideshare: Taxi, Uber and Lyft designated drop off and pick up locations are along the 2100 block of Spring Garden Street.

Taxi, Uber and Lyft designated drop off and pick up locations are along the 2100 block of Spring Garden Street. Indego Bike Share: Attendees using Indego to get to the festival should check the mobile app to confirm dock and bike availability in real time. Users can also check bike and station status at rideindego.com or by following @rideindego on Twitter. The Art Museum Indego station will be temporarily relocated to accommodate the stage.

If driving, commercial off-street parking lots and garages are conveniently located on or near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Attendees can contact individual facilities in advance for rates and availability or visit the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s website at philapark.org for a list of parking options. The Made in America Festival is not affiliated with these parking facilities.

Cultural Institutions: Most of the cultural institutions on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will maintain normal hours of operation and, in some cases, even extend schedules during the festival and throughout Labor Day weekend.

Philadelphia Museum of Art: During the Made in America Festival, the west and north entrances of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will remain open, and visitors may obtain access via pathways north and south of this entrance. Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive will be open at 25th Street, with access to the museum’s parking garage for museum visitors throughout the weekend. Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive will be accessible for visitor drop off, Art Museum staff, and event staff. All vehicles entering Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive are subject to search at established PPD checkpoints. The Rocky Statue will not be accessible Friday evening after 5:00 p.m. through the end of the day on Sunday. For more information, please visit the museum’s website at philamuseum.org.

During the Made in America Festival, the west and north entrances of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will remain open, and visitors may obtain access via pathways north and south of this entrance. Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive will be open at 25th Street, with access to the museum’s parking garage for museum visitors throughout the weekend. Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive will be accessible for visitor drop off, Art Museum staff, and event staff. All vehicles entering Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive are subject to search at established PPD checkpoints. The Rocky Statue will not be accessible Friday evening after 5:00 p.m. through the end of the day on Sunday. For more information, please visit the museum’s website at philamuseum.org. Barnes Foundation: The Barnes Foundation will be open throughout Labor Day Weekend, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The parking lot is also open to the public and is accessible via Pennsylvania Avenue between 20th and 21st Streets. Tours, including Spotlight Tour: Van Gogh and the Avant-Garde, are available. First Friday! is on Friday, September 3, 6 – 9 p.m., and PECO Free First Sunday Family Day is on Sunday, September 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets and info are on the Barnes website.

The Barnes Foundation will be open throughout Labor Day Weekend, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The parking lot is also open to the public and is accessible via Pennsylvania Avenue between 20th and 21st Streets. Tours, including Spotlight Tour: Van Gogh and the Avant-Garde, are available. First Friday! is on Friday, September 3, 6 – 9 p.m., and PECO Free First Sunday Family Day is on Sunday, September 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets and info are on the Barnes website. The Franklin Institute: The Franklin Institute will be open on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5. The Franklin Institute will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 6. The parking garage located at 21st and Winter Streets will be accessible.

The Franklin Institute will be open on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5. The Franklin Institute will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 6. The parking garage located at 21st and Winter Streets will be accessible. The Rodin Museum: The Rodin Museum will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 3 and reopen under normal operating hours on Friday, September 10. Visit parkwaymuseumsdistrict.org or the institutions’ individual websites for more information on exhibit hours, ticketing, parking, accessibility and accommodations.

Venue Details & Public Safety Information: The Made in America venue features multiple entrances and exits for ticket-holders during the two-day festival. Entrances are located at 21st Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Re-entry to the venue will not be permitted on either day.

The perimeter of the festival will be firmly secured and protected for public safety. The enclosed event boundaries are:

21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Park Towne Place.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 21st Street to 25th Street.

The south side of Eakins Oval from Martin Luther King Drive to 24th Street.

Park Towne Place from 24th Street to 22nd Street.

The south side of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to 21st Street.

Throughout the event, the City will provide enhanced law-enforcement support and emergency medical services on the Parkway and in the surrounding vicinity. The City and Made in America are coordinating with local, state and federal public safety authorities to utilize a network of prevention and response services. Additionally, Made in America has partnered with iDecko to compile and address community-related questions and/or concerns. A hotline has been made available for the duration of the event, inclusive of the site build. The hotline number is 917-732-7501.

Access to the venue is limited strictly to ticket-holders, who will be subject to search before being permitted inside the venue to ensure the enjoyment and safety of everyone at the festival. Ticket holders should be prepared for additional searches inside the venue at the discretion of festival security staff. Spectators are strongly discouraged from carrying bags, backpacks, or satchels of any kind. All bags are subject to search. Those planning to attend festival activities should plan ahead regarding driving, public transit, parking, supervision of children and wearing comfortable attire.

There is an ADA accessible entrance at the main gates on Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 21st Street. Festival attendees requiring ADA accessible accommodations for guest screening and arriving via vehicle can be dropped off at 24th Street and Park Towne Place.

Bags and other items should never be left unattended. In an emergency, or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container), attendees can notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1.

Items allowed inside the venue include:

Factory-sealed plastic water bottles, one per person up to 1 liter

Empty plastic or aluminum water containers, one per person up to 1 liter for re-use at water refill stations (drinking water will be available for purchase and there will be water stations for refilling bottles)

Empty hydration packs (backpacks, waist bands or other hydration items and inserts)

One small non-framed backpack or bag subject to search and re-search (all searched bags will be tagged following search)

Blankets and towels

Umbrellas (small hand-held only)

Non-professional cameras, flip-cams, camera phones

Sunscreen, sunglasses, government issued I.D., cash, debit/credit cards, and other personal items

Items NOT allowed inside the venue include but are not limited to:

Weapons and contraband of any kind (regardless of permitting, e.g. Right-to-Carry permits will not be honored)

Drones

Fireworks or explosives

Illegal or illicit substances of any kind

Food and non-water beverages, including alcohol, taken from outside of the venue

Pets (except trained service animals)

Flyers, handbills, posters, stickers (no solicitation or unauthorized vending allowed)

Chairs

Glass containers

Skateboards, motorized vehicles or scooters (excluding motorized wheelchairs or similar equipment for those with mobility issues)

Coolers (unless for medical reasons)

Professional recording devices or cameras (no detachable lenses or tripods meant for commercial use)

Fluorescent plastic lights (glow sticks)

Laser pointers

Spray paint

Balls, balloons and frisbees

Musical instruments

Items that would obstruct others’ view of the stages (kites, flag poles, large signs, etc.)

Any item deemed by security as a risk to public safety

Made in America is a “No Drone Zone”. Drone use is prohibited, and the use of drones over groups of people or over stadiums is a violation of FAA regulations.

The Made in America Festival is an all-ages event. However, to enter the festival beer garden areas and to purchase alcohol, individuals must be 21+ and have valid photo I.D. Underage drinkers will be detained.

Smoking is not permitted on any Philadelphia Parks & Recreation property including, but limited to, buildings, playgrounds, ice or skating rinks, fields or courts, pools, picnic areas, walking areas and parking lots.

Missing or lost persons can be brought to the information tents located next to the main merchandise booth on 2100 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Found items can be taken to various information tents placed throughout the venue, with the primary lost and found located at the information tents next to the main merchandise booth on 2100 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Alpha-numeric “location markers” will be posted to clearly and easily identify a location or section (by letter and number, example: CD-1) to facilitate communication in the event of an emergency.

EMS tents are located near the main entrance between 21st and 22nd Streets, at the north side of 23rd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and near the Rocky Statue to the right of the main stage.

Portable restroom facilities, including ADA-compliant units, will be available for use throughout the festival grounds.

For more information on the venue, concessions, accommodations and directions, visit madeinamericafest.com.

Emergency Weather Alerts & Heat-Related Precautions Information: Made in America is a rain or shine event. Attendees should sign up to receive free weather and emergency alerts by texting READYPHILA to 888-777, and in the case of severe weather, should listen for announcements broadcast across the festival footprint.

In the event of high temperatures, attendees should be aware of the risk of heat-related health issues. EMS personnel will be on duty all day at accessible first aid stations and will be on patrol to monitor activities. Many heat stress or heat exhaustion issues can be avoided by taking simple precautions:

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. Avoid over-indulging in alcoholic liquids, caffeine and avoid wearing excessive layers of clothing.

Consider the Three L’s Rule: light-colored, lightweight and loose-fitting. Wear garments made of natural fibers like cotton.

Review tips for ways to stay safe and cool during the summer heat.

For tips and general information about being prepared and ready at special events, read the Special Event Safety Guide before you attend.

Trash Removal: All streets will be cleaned after each day and trash containers on festival grounds will be emptied during and after the event.