Delco DA investigating deadly high school football game shooting, no arrests

Authorities in Delaware County are probing the murder of an eight-year-old girl who was shot at a football game over the weekend, Your Content has learned. There are no suspects in custody.

Delaware County District Attorney Attorney Jack Stollsteimer has released the following statement Monday:

“On Friday night, a terrible tragedy occurred – the senseless death of eight-year-old Fanta Bility. Our thoughts and prayers remain with her family and friends at this most difficult time.

“There is an active and ongoing investigation into the circumstances of her death, led by the detectives of Delaware County’s Criminal Investigative Division.

“The investigation includes an investigation into the police discharge of weapons following initial shots fired by civilians in the area surrounding the football stadium. At this time, there are no individuals in custody.



“We ask for any information from community members related to this incident be related to County Detective Timothy Deery at 610-891-8030.”