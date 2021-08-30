Monday, August 30, 2021
Monday, August 30, 2021
More

    Delco DA investigating deadly high school football game shooting, no arrests
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    U.S.
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Authorities in Delaware County are probing the murder of an eight-year-old girl who was shot at a football game over the weekend, Your Content has learned. There are no suspects in custody.

    Delaware County District Attorney Attorney Jack Stollsteimer has released the following statement Monday:

    - Advertisement -

    “On Friday night, a terrible tragedy occurred – the senseless death of eight-year-old Fanta Bility. Our thoughts and prayers remain with her family and friends at this most difficult time.

    - Advertisement -

    “There is an active and ongoing investigation into the circumstances of her death, led by the detectives of Delaware County’s Criminal Investigative Division.

    “The investigation includes an investigation into the police discharge of weapons following initial shots fired by civilians in the area surrounding the football stadium. At this time, there are no individuals in custody.

    “We ask for any information from community members related to this incident be related to County Detective Timothy Deery at 610-891-8030.”

    - Advertisement -
    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.