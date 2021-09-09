Friday, September 10, 2021
Friday, September 10, 2021
    Active shooter situation reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is currently on lockdown for reports of an active shooter, Your Content is learning.

    An alert was sent out to all base personnel stating an active shooter was in “WPAFB NASIC building 856, sector Eastside.” The alert instructed base personnel to immediately seek shelter in the nearest building away from the threat, according to FOX 8, who was first to report the news.

    FOX reports 2 NEWS has received several calls and emails reporting a loud speaker announcement alerting those on the base of the lockdown.

    Bob Purtiman, 88th ABW Public Affairs, told 2 NEWS that the situation is evolving and that they are investigating reports of an active shooter, according to the network.

    This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

