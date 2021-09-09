Biden rings China President Xi Jinping: ‘They agreed to engage’

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and Your Content has learned the two world leaders ‘agreed to engage’ in further talks to make mends.

“The two leaders had a broad, strategic discussion in which they discussed areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge. They agreed to engage on both sets of issues openly and straightforwardly.” White House officials said in a press release late Thursday night.

“This discussion, as President Biden made clear, was part of the United States’ ongoing effort to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC.

“President Biden underscored the United States’ enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict.”