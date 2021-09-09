Friday, September 10, 2021
    Rahimullah Yusufzai, reporter who interviewed Osama bin Laden, dead at 67
    Rahimullah Yusufzai—a Pakistani reporter who conducted an infamous interview with terrorist Osama bin Laden—died Thursday. He was 67.

    Rahimullah Yusufzai—a Pakistani reporter who conducted an infamous interview with terrorist Osama bin Laden—died Thursday, Your Content has learned. He was 67.

    According to Taliban minions … Yousafzai passed away sometime Thursday.

    “I am saddened by the demise of famous Pashtun journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai. Late Yousafzai conveyed the events of our country to the world under very difficult circumstances. Filling the void left by the late Yousafzai will take a long time.“ Anas Haqqani said. “I would like to express my condolences to the friends, family & loved ones of late Rahimullah Yousafzai.

    “May Allah have mercy on him.”

    Yousafzai was a Pakistani journalist and political and security analyst, best known for having interviewed Osama bin Laden, and Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar.

