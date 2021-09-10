Friday, September 10, 2021
Friday, September 10, 2021
More

    Taliban appoint 9/11 henchman who ‘came out victorious from notorious’ Gitmo
    T

    By Jonathan Lee Riches
    Modified
    NEWS FLASH

    The second in command of Taliban’s defense structure was labeled a warrior for making it out of America’s most fortified prison alive.

    By Jonathan Lee Riches
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The second in command of Taliban’s defense structure was labeled a warrior for making it out of America’s most fortified prison alive, Your Content has learned.

    “The deputy defense minister- Mullah Muhammad Fazel Mazloom (HA).” Taliban rep Muhammad Jalal said Friday. “He came out victorious out of the notorious Guantanamo Bay prison.”

    - Advertisement -

    Fazl Mohammad Mazloom is a U.N.-sanctioned Taliban senior leader based in Qatar. During the September 11, 2001, attacks, Mazloom was the Taliban’s Deputy Minister of Defense and commander of all Taliban troops in northern Afghanistan.

    - Advertisement -

    Mazloom was captured by the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance in November 2001 and detained in the U.S. Guantanamo Bay detention center from January 2002 to May 2014.

    - Advertisement -
    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.