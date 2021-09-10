Taliban appoint 9/11 henchman who ‘came out victorious from notorious’ Gitmo

The second in command of Taliban’s defense structure was labeled a warrior for making it out of America’s most fortified prison alive, Your Content has learned.

“The deputy defense minister- Mullah Muhammad Fazel Mazloom (HA).” Taliban rep Muhammad Jalal said Friday. “He came out victorious out of the notorious Guantanamo Bay prison.”

Fazl Mohammad Mazloom is a U.N.-sanctioned Taliban senior leader based in Qatar. During the September 11, 2001, attacks, Mazloom was the Taliban’s Deputy Minister of Defense and commander of all Taliban troops in northern Afghanistan.

Mazloom was captured by the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance in November 2001 and detained in the U.S. Guantanamo Bay detention center from January 2002 to May 2014.