COVID patient in Delaware denied meds prescribed by doctor, forced to ventilator: wife says

The wife of a Delaware man suffering with COVID-19 says her husband is being denied medication that doctors in Illinois prescribed him to combat the coronavirus, Your Content has exclusively learned.

“My husband David DeMarco is a passionate 54-year-old man who was healthy and strong before contracting COVID.” MaryEllen DeMarco told Your Content. “He is an accomplished video editor and has won four Emmy awards for his broadcast television work as well as awards for a feature-length documentary.

“He loves life and people! But today he is fighting for his life in the ICU at Wilmington Hospital.”

MaryEllen told Your Content the team at the hospital is doing a great job to assist David—but the family’s main request is being denied, and that is his right to live.

“The care team has been compassionate and is doing everything in their power to help David and we sincerely thank them for their hard work and sacrifice in this terrible fight. But we are asking for one simple thing that they will not provide, and that is the ability to give him a medication that we believe will save his life: Ivermectin.

“I am holding in my hand a legitimate prescription from a compounding pharmacy for Ivermectin/Vitamin D321 mg/5000U, in David’s name, and I just want to be able to give it to him. We have a right to try this medication since David is in dire need and suffering from a life-threatening disease!”

Currently the drug is under its trial period, according to an official government site.

In the on-going trial patients are be treated with either a combination of therapies to treat COVID-19 or a placebo. Treatment lasts about 10 days, and patients are followed for 6 months, ClinicalTrials.gov reads.