Brian Laundrie reportedly seen on camera in Florida journeying toward Alabama

Brian Laundrie was reportedly spotted by a home motion camera journeying toward the Alabama border in Baker, Florida, Your Content has has learned. Authorities are investigating the spotting, the homeowner confirmed.

The spotting took place at 6:17 a.m. in Baker, Florida. According to a statement, federal agents executed a search warrant at the Laundrie residence Monday.

- Advertisement -

“The #FBI search at the Laundrie residence in North Port has concluded. No further details since this is an ongoing investigation. We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in the #GabbyPetito investigation.” FBI Denver tweeted.

The man resembles Laundrie and is carrying a backpack, a photo released by Sam Bass appears to depict.

The Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, canceled his press conference which was originally scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. local time approximately one hour after Your Content reached out for comment Monday night.

The lawyer said that they made the decision after speaking with the FBI on Monday night, according to WABC reported Kristin Thomas.

- Advertisement -

Laundrie’s attorney Steven P. Bertolino told Your Content his client remains at-large.

Remains believed to belong to the 22-year-old ‘van-life’ influencer were found Sunday at the Spread Creek campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, federal agents said.

The case gripped the nation after Laundrie drove the van they shared home to Florida alone September 1, and quickly hired a lawyer to evade police questioning.

As Your Content was first to report on Sept. 18, neighbors reached out to our newsroom and reported Brian was spotted in the area of his home hours before police arrived to take a ‘missing persons’ report from his parents.

Brian fled the area days before agents of the FBI swarmed his home, agents confirmed with Your Content.

“I’m not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie,” Bass wrote on the Facebook post. “Authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the look out.

__

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

Your Coverage on Gabby Petito

Your Content exclusively reported on Thursday that agents from the FBI are zeroing in on her fiance, Brian Laundrie, who came home alone after a cross-country trip-turned-tragedy that riveted the nation.

As Your Content readers know, 22-year-old Gabby Petito from New York’s Long Island was reported missing on Saturday by her family after her fiancé returned home alone from a cross-country road trip the two had embarked on in early July. Police and Petito’s family say the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is refusing to speak to law enforcement.

“A couple went on a road trip and only one man came back.” the source previously told Your Content under the condition of anonymity due to the on-going investigation.

“For that man who came home: Call us now. Every second you are out there refusing to cooperate with this investigation, you are only make matters worse for yourself and for worse for this young lady’s family. You may hold some answers that will help investigators help you.

“We’re not going away.”

As Your Content previously reported, Petito was last seen in Wyoming late last month, but Moab police were called to a domestic “incident” involving the woman and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12, as they traversed the state in a van.

No arrests were made and no charges were filed after cops responded to the incident.

While Gabby never returned home, her fiancé did and has since made headlines after he reportedly hired an attorney and refused to work with the police.

In an Instagram post shared last year, Laundrie wrote: “My biggest fear is that one day I’ll wake up and it will have all been a dream, because that is what every second has felt like since the moment we found each other.

“Till death do us part or until I wake up, I’m so happy the answer was yes, Love you hunny.”

To make matters worse, Nicole Schmidt said she tried to contact the 22-year-old’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, on September 10 – a day before Gabby was officially reported missing, according to an interview with MailOnline.

Her last photo came on Aug. 25. In that photo, Petito was shown holding a small knit pumpkin in front of a mural of butterflies, which is located in Ogden, Utah.

That photo — as well as a few text messages — were the last words she ever shared with her family, according to The Washington Post.

No one has seen or heard from Petito since Aug. 30.

Suffolk County Police in New York said in a statement that Petito’s last appearance was at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Her mother, Nichole Schmidt, said she was in constant contact with her daughter throughout the trip, which started in early July, according to CBS New York. The mother and daughter had a FaceTime call in late August, which was the final call the two shared, she said.

The couple embarked on their cross-country trip in June—first driving from Florida to New York and later to the West Coast and western national parks.

On July 10, Petito shared a photo of her at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is in southern Colorado.

On July 16, she shared another set of pictures of her at Zion National Park in southwest Utah. “The past two nights camping in Zion have been so cool, literally,” she wrote in part.

On July 26, Petito shared another photo of her lounging in an outdoor bathtub at Mystic Hot Springs in Utah.

And that’s where the two made it on police radar. The pair got into some type of altercation near Moab, Utah, video obtained by ABC7 and aired on Your Content’s Facebook reveals.

That same day, Petito posts an Instagram showing images of her visit to Arches National Park, also in Moab, Utah.

“We decided to take the path less traveled on the other side of the arch,” she wrote in part in the caption.

Furthermore, a video uploaded to YouTube on Aug. 19 titled “VAN LIFE | Beginning Our Van Life Journey” highlights the couple’s travels in their converted camper van.

Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, spoke to her daughter for the last time on the phone on Aug. 25. Petito said they had stopped in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before a planned trip to Yellowstone.

“I don’t know if she left Grand Teton or not,” Schmidt later FOX News. “I did receive a text from her on the 27th and the 30th, but I don’t know if it was technically her or not, because it was just a text. I didn’t verbally speak to her.”

Petito’s final Instagram post is also published on Aug. 25, featuring several photos of her standing in front of a mural wall.