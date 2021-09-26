‘Decomposing body’ found in Pasco County amid Brian Laundrie manhunt

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a decomposed body in Jasmine Estates, Your Content has learned.

According to agency spokeswoman Amanda Hunter, the remains were found Saturday in the area of Embassy Boulevard and Richwood Lane, WFLA reported.

- Advertisement -

According to the outlet, authorities have not disclosed the person’s identity or gender. Their cause and manner of death are unknown. It’s unclear if foul play is suspected.

Duane Lee Chapman, better known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” joined the manhunt for Brian Laundrie on Sept. 25, promising to catch the fugitive boyfriend of slain Long Island native Gabby Petito before his 24th birthday on Nov. 18, The New York Post reported.

When asked why he was there, Chapman told a News Nation reporter “come on you know,” and implored the public to share tips by calling 833-TELL-DOG.

Police are currently searching for Brian Laundrie, who was last seen by his family on Sept. 14. Laundrie is a person of interest in his fiancée Gabby Petito’s death, which has been ruled a homicide.



Your Coverage on Gabby Petito

- Advertisement -

Your Content exclusively reported agents from the FBI zeroed in on Gabby’s fleeing fugitive fiance, Brian Laundrie, who came home alone after a cross-country trip-turned-tragedy that riveted the nation.

As Your Content readers know, 22-year-old Gabby Petito from New York’s Long Island was reported missing on Saturday by her family after her fiancé returned home alone from a cross-country road trip the two had embarked on in early July. Police and Petito’s family say the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is refusing to speak to law enforcement.

“A couple went on a road trip and only one man came back.” the source previously told Your Content under the condition of anonymity due to the on-going investigation.

“For that man who came home: Call us now. Every second you are out there refusing to cooperate with this investigation, you are only make matters worse for yourself and for worse for this young lady’s family. You may hold some answers that will help investigators help you.

“We’re not going away.”

As Your Content previously reported, Petito was last seen in Wyoming late last month, but Moab police were called to a domestic “incident” involving the woman and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12, as they traversed the state in a van.

No arrests were made and no charges were filed after cops responded to the incident.

While Gabby never returned home, her fiancé did and has since made headlines after he reportedly hired an attorney and refused to work with the police.

In an Instagram post shared last year, Laundrie wrote: “My biggest fear is that one day I’ll wake up and it will have all been a dream, because that is what every second has felt like since the moment we found each other.

“Till death do us part or until I wake up, I’m so happy the answer was yes, Love you hunny.”

To make matters worse, Nicole Schmidt said she tried to contact the 22-year-old’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, on September 10 – a day before Gabby was officially reported missing, according to an interview with MailOnline.

Her last photo came on Aug. 25. In that photo, Petito was shown holding a small knit pumpkin in front of a mural of butterflies, which is located in Ogden, Utah.

That photo — as well as a few text messages — were the last words she ever shared with her family, according to The Washington Post.

No one has seen or heard from Petito since Aug. 30.

Suffolk County Police in New York said in a statement that Petito’s last appearance was at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Her mother, Nichole Schmidt, said she was in constant contact with her daughter throughout the trip, which started in early July, according to CBS New York. The mother and daughter had a FaceTime call in late August, which was the final call the two shared, she said.

The couple embarked on their cross-country trip in June—first driving from Florida to New York and later to the West Coast and western national parks.

On July 10, Petito shared a photo of her at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is in southern Colorado.

On July 16, she shared another set of pictures of her at Zion National Park in southwest Utah. “The past two nights camping in Zion have been so cool, literally,” she wrote in part.

On July 26, Petito shared another photo of her lounging in an outdoor bathtub at Mystic Hot Springs in Utah.

And that’s where the two made it on police radar. The pair got into some type of altercation near Moab, Utah, video obtained by ABC7 and aired on Your Content’s Facebook reveals.

That same day, Petito posts an Instagram showing images of her visit to Arches National Park, also in Moab, Utah.

“We decided to take the path less traveled on the other side of the arch,” she wrote in part in the caption.

Furthermore, a video uploaded to YouTube on Aug. 19 titled “VAN LIFE | Beginning Our Van Life Journey” highlights the couple’s travels in their converted camper van.

Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, spoke to her daughter for the last time on the phone on Aug. 25. Petito said they had stopped in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before a planned trip to Yellowstone.

“I don’t know if she left Grand Teton or not,” Schmidt later FOX News. “I did receive a text from her on the 27th and the 30th, but I don’t know if it was technically her or not, because it was just a text. I didn’t verbally speak to her.”

Petito’s final Instagram post is also published on Aug. 25, featuring several photos of her standing in front of a mural wall.