Brian Laundrie reportedly seen nearby Appalachian Trail ‘wigged out’

A Florida engineer is adamant he spoke with Brian Laundrie on a deserted road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina on Saturday morning, Your Content has learned. What’s more, the man claims Laundrie is hiking toward California.

Dennis Davis’ alleged encounter with the boyfriend of slain Long Island native Gabby Petito comes as police receive tips that Laundrie may be traversing the trail, the world’s longest footpath.

“There is no doubt in my mind I spoke to Brian Laundrie — none whatsoever,” Davis, 53, said. “Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter sent me an audio file of Brian’s voice and the voice was the same I heard.”

A confused and lost man allegedly waved down Davis on Waterville Road, where the Appalachian Trail runs nearby the border of North Carolina and Tennessee.

The man believed to be Laundrie pulled his car up alongside Davis to ask for directions to California using only back roads and refused Davis’ suggestion to take nearby Interstate 40.

Davis said he believes if the man was Laundrie he was “wigged out” from being on the run and the situation with Petito.

“He said ‘man, I’m lost.’ I said ‘what are you trying to find?’ and he said ‘me and my girlfriend got in a fight but she called me, told me she loves me, and I have to get to California to see her.’

“I said ‘well, I-40 is right there and you could take it west to California’ and he said, ‘I’m just going to take this road into California’.

“He was worried and not making sense.”

The man Davis sighted drove a white or light-colored pick up truck resembling a Ford F-150 and wore a dark bandana on his head, according to the New York Post.

“Obviously, as a father with a daughter, I want to do whatever I can to help the family find closure and get this guy off the streets,” he said.