Police probe overnight homicide and double shooting in City of Chester

Police in Delaware County are investigating two separate shootings that left at-least one person dead overnight.

On Sunday October 17, 2021 at approximately 9:21 p.m. members from the City of Chester Police Department were in the area of the 2200 block of Edgmont Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots.

Officers then drove to the area of 21st & Edgmont Avenue, where they believed the shots were coming from.

Once in the area of 21st & Edgmont, officers observed a male victim who appeared to have been suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper leg area.

While treating the victim, officers also observed that he received a second wound to his foot area. Paramedics arrived on location and did transport the victim to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where he received further treatment for his injuries.

While on location a second victim walked up to the officers who were on the scene, and informed them that he was also shot during the same incident.

This victim was struck in the calf area. Officers did request an additional ambulance to transport the victim, however the victim was transported to Crozer Chester Medical Center by a 3rd party.

Both victims are listed in good condition at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact Detective Michael Maher (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8430 or [email protected]

At 10:26 p.m., members from the City of Chester Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 800 block of East 8th Street for the report of a deceased male in a vehicle.

Further information was relayed to the officers that the deceased had suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

Upon officers’ arrival, they located a newer model Hyundai parked in front of 815 East 8th St.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by a black male who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

This victim was unresponsive and had sustained two gunshot wounds, one of these wounds was to his head area.

He did succumb to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact Detective Michael Maher (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8430 or [email protected], or Detective Michael Jay (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4711 or [email protected]