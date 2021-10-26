‘Caretaker’ at Malvern School slammed toddlers on wooden tables, cursed them out

Chester County Detectives criminally charged a monstrous Malvern School ‘caretaker’ this afternoon with multiple counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and related offenses for allegedly slamming toddlers on the floor while cursing them out, Your Content has learned.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department announce the arrest of Victoria Aronson, 36, of Brookhaven, PA, for physically abusing three children under age two who were in her care at Malvern School in Westtown Township.

Aronson, 36, of Delaware County abused the toddlers in late September 2021, prosecutors said.

“Parents place enormous trust in the people who care for their children, and when that is broken, it has lasting effects on families and the community.” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement. “The defendant’s callous treatment of three toddlers was abusive and criminal, and my office will seek justice for the victims.

“People who work with children have a legal and moral responsibility to report any abuse and we will hold those accountable for failing to protect any children.”

Prosecutors allege that on October 7, 2021, Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police became aware of several child abuse complaints that took place at Malvern School on East Pleasant Grove Road in West Chester.

The complaints occurred between September 29-30, 2021 and involved three victims between the ages of fourteen and sixteen months.

Detectives learned the defendant, who worked as a caretaker in a class for ages 1 to 1 1/2, used unreasonable force while interacting with three children.

In one stomach turning instance, investigators were told, the 36-year-old Victoria Aronson grabbed a victim who was crying by her upper arms and slammed her onto a wooden changing table, then held the defenseless child’s torso down with one arm while howling and cursing at her.

Aronson then grabbed another helpless child and did the same thing before slamming both children onto the floor and scolding them again.

Prosecutors say witnesses heard the Aronson scream that the children needed to stop crying and to “shut the fuck up.”

An eyewitness stated that she observed the defendant hold one of the victims in a headlock position, causing the victim’s head to hit the door. On another occasion, the defendant slammed a different victim to the ground outside with such force that the child began to cry.

One victim was taken to the pediatrician with bruising and a cut under an eye.

Westtown East Goshen Police are investigating. Call Detective Michael Meiswich at 610-696-9600 if you have additional information about this case.

ADA Zachary Yurick is the assigned prosecutor. The Chester County District Attorney’s office urges the public to call the Childline if child abuse is suspected: 1-800-932-0313.