Delco GOP slated to return as Michael Ruggieri defeats Tinu Moss for judgeship

Delaware County Magisterial District Judge Deborah Krull easily won her bid to become a judge in the Court of Common Pleas, but the race for the second seat turned out to be a close battle, Your Content is first to report.

According to unofficial results, with 420 of 428 precincts reporting, Michael Ruggieri appeared to have defeated financial advisor and consultant Tinu Moss (D) coming in second to Krull.

The unofficial results showed Krull with 64,498 votes to 62,570 for Ruggieri, 60,085 for Moss and 59,818 for Truscello, according to the county portal.

Deborah Truscello (R) and Tinu Moss (D) were defeated.

Deborah Krull was first sworn in as a Magisterial District Judge for Media, Swarthmore, and Nether Providence in January 2014 and was overwhelmingly re-elected in 2019. Now Deb is running for the Democratic nomination for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Delaware County, PA.

A resident of Haverford Township and an attorney with 32 years of legal experience, Michael Ruggieri has represented individuals and businesses in various civil matters including personal injury actions, contract disputes, real estate, zoning and condemnation matters, employment and civil rights litigation.

Michael also serves as an arbitrator for the Court of Common Pleas and has operated his own law practice for 15 years. Michael is an active member of his community, having coached Little League and Basketball, and has also served as a Judge of Elections for 15 years.