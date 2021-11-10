Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    Defense attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse seek mistrial as DA dances on technicalities
    By Associated Press
    Modified
    NEWS FLASH
    By Associated Press
    Modified

    KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Defense attorneys at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial say they will ask the judge to declare a mistrial after prosecutors posed what appeared to be improper questions of Rittenhouse on the stand, Your Content has learned.

    Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder did not immediately rule, saying he would give the prosecution a chance to respond.

    At issue were questions prosecutors about Rittenhouse protecting property and about his silence after his arrest.

    __

    This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

