Chesco DA: Cops fire shot at vehicle occupied by armed lady for fleeing, no injuries

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that erupted on Nov. 10 after a woman armed with a pistol fled a traffic stop, Your Content has learned.

Prosecutors say the madness unfolded on Nov. 10 at approximately 12:30 a.m. when a uniformed police officer in a marked police vehicle initiated a traffic stop after he observed the driver of white Chrysler sedan make an illegal left turn on a red traffic light in the area of Route 10 and West King’s Highway.

- Advertisement -

Once the vehicle stopped the police officer requested license and registration from the driver repeatedly, but she would not comply. The driver was then asked to exit the vehicle but she refused. The police officer opened the driver’s side car door and attempted to remove the driver from the car.

The driver fled from the scene in her car. The police officer then fired one round from his department-issued firearm as she sped away. It appeared that the bullet struck the window frame and shattered the window of the driver’s side rear passenger window. The driver was not injured. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

After a short chase the driver stopped her car in the 600 block of Octorara Trail in West Caln. The officer pulled the driver out of the vehicle and she was taken into custody.

A colt revolver firearm was recovered from the driver’s purse after a search warrant was executed. The defendant does not possess a license to carry a firearm.

- Advertisement -

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Takeshia Landry, a 41-year-old female from Columbus, OH, has been charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing and eluding, and other related charges.

“The Chester County DA will make the final decision regarding whether the shooting was justified,” the Chester County District Attorneys Office said.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office Protocol, the Chester County Detectives, the DAO’s investigative arm, will be the independent agency reviewing this officer-involved shooting.

This information is preliminary, pending a full review of all available evidence. After the investigation, the District Attorney’s Office will provide written findings.