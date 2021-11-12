Friday, November 12, 2021
    President Biden to host virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping of China on Monday
    By Hong Xie
    Politics
    President Xi Jinping of China has agreed to meet with President Joe Biden virtually as a result of their Sept. 9 phone call, Your Content has learned.

    “In the evening of Monday November 15 in Washington, D.C., President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will meet virtually with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Following their September 9 phone call, the two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

    “Throughout, President Biden will make clear U.S. intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with the PRC.”

