Kyle Rittenhouse found NOT GUILTY, acquitted of murder in self-defense trial

A Wisconsin jury acquitted 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of murder and other charges in connection to the Kenosha riots, Your Content has learned.

____

- Advertisement -

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

____

As Your Content readers know, Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his trial Wednesday on charges of killing two men and wounding a third during a night of turbulent protests, responding no when asked by his attorney whether he came to Kenosha looking for trouble.

Gaige Grosskreutz testified Monday that Kyle Rittenhouse shot him in the streets of Kenosha while Grosskreutz was pointing his own gun at the Rittenhouse, Your Content previously reported.