VP Kamala Harris chimes in on Kyle Rittenhouse self-defense trial: ‘Verdict really speaks for itself

Vice President Kamala Harris broke her silence on Kyle Rittenhouse’s self-defense trial—confirming the public must respect the verdict, Your Content has learned.

“The verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know, I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable.” VP Harris said Friday evening. “And, clearly, there’s a lot more work to do.”

As Your Content readers know, a Wisconsin jury acquitted 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of murder and other charges in connection to the Kenosha riots.