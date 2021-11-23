Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
More

    5 year old boy, is shot dead by old brother while playing in bedroom
    5

    By Hong Xie
    Modified
    Featured
    By Hong Xie
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A five-year-old boy was shot dead by his six-year-old brother at their Pennsylvania home while they were playing in a bedroom near an unsecured gun, Your Content has learned.

    Connor Wolfe, five, was left unsupervised in the bedroom with his older brother and another child when he was shot at his Penn Hills home on Monday night.

    - Advertisement -

    The pair had been playing with another child in a bedroom near an unsecured gun at the time of the shooting.

    The incident is being investigated by the Penn Hills Police Department and Allegheny County homicide detectives.

    The Allegheny County Police Department have spoken with the parents and no charges have been filed as of yet,’ according to The Daily Mail.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.